Oldham, David E. "Gene" 53, former Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems employee, passed away June 15, 2020. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Central Avenue Funeral Services, 2703 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Tues., June 23, 2020 at Northside Bible Chapel, 4510 E. 61st St. N, Kechi, KS. Survived by mother Coleena Post of Udall, KS; father David F. Oldham (Carol) of Park City, KS; brother Conley Oldham (Kimberly) of Wichita, KS; sister Brenda DeCara (Robert) of Port St. Lucie, FL.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 19, 2020.