STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO-Street, Dr. David E., MD 83, passed away March 18, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, CO surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations maybe made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 770722, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477 or the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2019