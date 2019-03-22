Dr. David E. Street M.D.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO-Street, Dr. David E., MD 83, passed away March 18, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, CO surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations maybe made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 770722, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477 or the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
