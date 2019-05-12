David E. Thompson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Thompson.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Thompson, David E. 58, former finish carpenter, died May 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, May 13th, at Broadway Mortuary Chapel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Thompson; parents, Henry and Opal Thompson, brothers, Donald McCoy, Webster Thompson and Michael Thompson; and sisters, Shirley Crumb and Nina Tuell. Survivors include his companion, Linda Bailey; son, Justin Thompson; daughter, Nicole Thompson; brothers, Robert (Mona) McCoy, Scotty Curtis (Sandra) Thompson and Mickey A. Thompson; grandchildren, Gracee Thompson and Aunisty Martinez; 3 step children and 5 step grandchildren. Memorial established with . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.