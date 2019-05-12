Thompson, David E. 58, former finish carpenter, died May 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, May 13th, at Broadway Mortuary Chapel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Thompson; parents, Henry and Opal Thompson, brothers, Donald McCoy, Webster Thompson and Michael Thompson; and sisters, Shirley Crumb and Nina Tuell. Survivors include his companion, Linda Bailey; son, Justin Thompson; daughter, Nicole Thompson; brothers, Robert (Mona) McCoy, Scotty Curtis (Sandra) Thompson and Mickey A. Thompson; grandchildren, Gracee Thompson and Aunisty Martinez; 3 step children and 5 step grandchildren. Memorial established with . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019