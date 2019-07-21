Crouse, David F. 65, formerly custodian at East Heights United Methodist Church and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at East Heights United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dolly Crouse. A memorial has been established with: East Heights United Methodist Church Choir, 4407 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019