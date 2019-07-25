David F. Crouse

Crouse, David F. 65, formerly custodian at East Heights United Methodist Church and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at East Heights United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dolly Crouse. A memorial has been established with: East Heights United Methodist Church Choir, 4407 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 25, 2019
