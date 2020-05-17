CLEARWATER-Schmitz, David Frassati infant, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Private Graveside Services have been held. Preceded by great-grandparents, Paul Clark, Joe and Evelyn Armour, Jean and LaRue Scheer, Betty and Ted Schmitz. Survivors: parents, Patrick and Catherine (Armour) Schmitz; siblings, Declan, Kenan, Elliot, Benedict, Dominic, Augustine, and Rebecca; grandparents, Jim and Connie Armour, Jim and Karla Schmitz; great-grandmother, Delores Clark. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.