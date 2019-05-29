David Gross

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Gross.
Notice
Send Flowers

Gross, David 80, passed away on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Betty; 5 children, Andy (Delaine) Cole, Laura (Jamie) Green, James (Shawn) Mulkey, Michelle (Randy) Blair, Julie (Anthony) Wilson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers; Harold and James Gross. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.