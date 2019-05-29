David Gross

Gross, David 80, passed away on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Betty; 5 children, Andy (Delaine) Cole, Laura (Jamie) Green, James (Shawn) Mulkey, Michelle (Randy) Blair, Julie (Anthony) Wilson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers; Harold and James Gross. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019
