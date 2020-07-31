1/1
David H. Ellis
Ellis, David H. 62, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Wichita, Kansas to the parents Benjamin and Marcey (Pepper) Ellis. Ellis was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Ellis. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Marcey (Pepper) Ellis; his wife, Joann Ellis; children, Matthew (Page) Ellis and Sara (Brandon) Felkins; brothers, Jim Ellis and Steve Ellis; sister Jonie Campbell; grandchildren, Natalia, Nikolai, Nadia, Noah, Ayden, and Rylee; pets, Patience (cat) and Katie (dog); and a host of other relatives and friends. He enjoyed spending his free time gardening with his wife and spending time with his family. His family loves him dearly and will miss him very much. Funeral service will be 10 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary, 201 S. Hydraulic, Wichita, Ks 67211, Graveside following at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. South, Wichita, KS 67215. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Livestreaming will be held during the service. Visit DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary website for additional details.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
3162630244
