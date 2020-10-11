1/
David H. Fankhauser
1938 - 2020
March 15, 1938 - October 2, 2020
Derby, Kansas - David H. Fankhauser, 82, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born March 15, 1938 to Harold and Virgilene (Crowe) Fankhauser in Haviland, KS.
David taught industrial arts for the Maize School District. He was an avid KU Basketball fan. David enjoyed bowling and bowled on a league for many years. He helped with harvest every summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Fankhauser; children, Amy (Gary) Warner, Audra (Wayne) Pearmain, and Douglas Mathews; grandchildren, Ginger Pearmain, James Mathews, and Charles Mathews; brother, Paul Fankhauser; and several nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Memorial Service will take place at a later date at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, Kansas 67210. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214 or Cedar Pointe Church, 9221 E. 31st St. S., Wichita, KS 67210. www.Reflection-Pointe.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
