Schauf, David H. age 70, Loving and Devoted Husband, Father, and Grandpa, ret. Wichita Frozen Food Warehouse Manager, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, with family present, 5:30-7pm. Services, 10am, Fri, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded by parents, Albert and Irene (Biggs) Schauf; brother, Harold. Survivors: wife, Connie; children, Angela (Mat) Webster of Goodyear, AZ, Brian (fiancee' Meredith Lavery) Schauf of Clearwater, Desiree (David) Liles of Goddard; brothers, Marvin (Mary) Schauf of Clearwater, Ivan (Kathy) Schauf of Colwich, Carl Schauf of Haysville; sisters, Joan (Jim) Wise of Milan, Mary Margaret Talbert of Haysville; grandchildren, Shelby and Noah Webster, Clayton Patterson, Hannah Schauf, Danica and Dawson Liles. Memorial: Kindred Hospice, 2622 W. Central Ave, Suite 501, Wichita, KS 67203. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019