David H. Schauf

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David H. Schauf.

Schauf, David H. age 70, Loving and Devoted Husband, Father, and Grandpa, ret. Wichita Frozen Food Warehouse Manager, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, with family present, 5:30-7pm. Services, 10am, Fri, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded by parents, Albert and Irene (Biggs) Schauf; brother, Harold. Survivors: wife, Connie; children, Angela (Mat) Webster of Goodyear, AZ, Brian (fiancee' Meredith Lavery) Schauf of Clearwater, Desiree (David) Liles of Goddard; brothers, Marvin (Mary) Schauf of Clearwater, Ivan (Kathy) Schauf of Colwich, Carl Schauf of Haysville; sisters, Joan (Jim) Wise of Milan, Mary Margaret Talbert of Haysville; grandchildren, Shelby and Noah Webster, Clayton Patterson, Hannah Schauf, Danica and Dawson Liles. Memorial: Kindred Hospice, 2622 W. Central Ave, Suite 501, Wichita, KS 67203. www.wsmortuary.com
Funeral Home
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.