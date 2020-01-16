TAMPA, FL-Kerr, David Hugh 74, passed away in Tampa, FL on January 10, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn Kerr; daughters Erin Kerr and Adriane Donley, Champaign, IL; grandson, David Donley, Champaign, IL; siblings, Joy Hall, Tampa, FL, Beth Johnson, Kansas City, KS, Gayle Farha, Wichita, KS, and Dwight Kerr, Tampa, FL. Plus, a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He had many interests; however, his passions were art and antiquities. He was a fun-loving husband, father and friend. He was gifted with a great sense of humor. He always enjoyed recalling stories of his younger years growing up in Wichita, KS. A celebration of life will take place this summer around David's 75th birthday. Please honor David by supporting the arts. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Sarasota Ringling Museum of Art, specifically conservation-tribute, online at give.ringling.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020