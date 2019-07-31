McDowell, David James "Dave" 88, of Wichita, KS, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Martha (Scrivner) McDowell. He is also preceded in death by his oldest son, David McDowell, Jr. He leaves his other children, Thomas McDowell, Nancy Berg, Catherine Hudson, Michael McDowell, and Russell McDowell, along with 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Born on October 24, 1930, and raised in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Daniel and Juanita McDowell, he was a lifelong resident of Wichita, KS and attended East High School. After serving in the Air Force, he attended Wichita State University on the GI Bill. His first job was with Boeing and he continued working with Boeing for the rest of his career, eventually making his way to Boeing Computer Services as a Finance Manager. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67206. A memorial has been established with: , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS, 67214 (). Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019