Jones, David "Andy" Andy Jones, Professor of English at Butler Community College, passed away peacefully in his home. He is survived by his wife Makenzi Jones, mother-in-law Bertie Martin, and his cat, Jack. Additionally, he leaves behind his Butler family, notably: Cory Teubner, Cassie Zeiner, Monica Lorg, Troy Nordman, Xavia Dryden, Andrea McCaffree, and Donnie Featherston. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sherie Beier. Finally, he will live on through the thousands of students fortunate enough to have had him as their professor. His innovative teaching style and unique perspectives on the world, popular culture, and literature left an impression on all who crossed his path. Andy was a genuine friend to many, a lover of video games, a devourer of books at a frenzied pace, and a deeply engaged viewer of television and movies. He brought all of these passions to his classroom, and could intersplice his multitude of interests into lectures over writing, grammar, and syntax. He was an ally to his coworkers, an advocate for his students, and energetically dedicated to his professional projects; he possessed unmatched wisdom and clarity about life and death. Lastly, Andy was incredibly and uncommonly funny. He will be missed by many. "I have no idea where this will lead us, but I have a definite feeling it will be a place both wonderful and strange." -Agent Dale Cooper. Memorial: National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. www.shinklemortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.