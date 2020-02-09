Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Joseph Rickel. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PLANO, TX-Rickel, David Joseph of Plano, Texas, was born in 1950 in Wichita, Kansas and left this world on January 11, 2020. "David Stone" had a successful career in radio beginning in Salina, Kansas. His adventure took him to his beloved Hawaii, Washington, D.C., Florida and finally to Dallas. Those who worked with David remarked how much impact he had on their lives. David was kind and tender-hearted, but always had quick wit and found humor in the simplest things. David was preceded in death by his father, William Joseph Rickel, mother, Louise LeChien Rickel, Sister Mary Evelyn Rickel, and brother Danny Paul Rickel. He is survived by his wife, Cinda Ann Rickel, son, Michael Rickel, brothers Robert Rickel and family of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Philip Rickel and family of Richardson, Texas, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 16 at the home of David's brother, Philip Rickel, from 3 to 5 PM for family and friends. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020

