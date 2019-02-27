CLEARWATER-FitzGerald, David Kent age 80, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at Webb Shinkle Mortuary at 9 am - 7pm, with family present from 5:30 - 7pm. Funeral service will be 10am Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Clearwater United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Dorothy (Kiddoo) FitzGerald; wife, Shirley (Woodard) FitzGerald; brother, Wayne Miles FitzGerald Jr.; sister; Geraldine Speer. He is survived by his daughter, Derinda (Keith) Keiser, Cypress, TX; son David Kent FitzGerald Jr., Everett, WA; special friend, Carla Butterfield, Clearwater, KS; brother, John FitzGerald, Tuscon, AZ; grandchildren Mallorie, Mindee, and Mason FitzGerald, Miranda Loggins, Derielle and James Keiser; great-grandchildren, Sofiyah, Aydin, Masey, Amiah, Kyeriss, Aalaya, and Zari. Memorials may be made to Clearwater United Methodist Church, 130 N. 1st, Clearwater, KS 67026, and Midian Shrine Children's Hospital, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019