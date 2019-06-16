Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Bettis. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bettis, David L., O.D. passed into his next life on his 89th birthday, May 7, 2019. David will be remembered as a great example of a faithful servant, husband, father, grandfather, and optometrist. He practiced optometry in Wichita and Medicine Lodge, KS. for 40 years. He retired from Herndon, Bettis, Kissling & Schwartz Optometrists, P.A. and moved to Trophy Club, TX in 1995. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dan L. Bettis and Lois Geitgey Bettis, his first wife and mother of his children, Barbara M. Bettis, his daughter, Katherine A. Bettis, his second wife, Doris Triplett Burrow Bettis, his sisters, Alda Costa, Arlene Mills, Wynona Jones, and his brother, Howard Bettis. He is survived by his two sons, Walter (Julie) Bettis, Wichita, Andrew (Lori) Bettis, Overland Park, KS., grandchildren, Adam (Sarah), Luke, Hannah and Jack Bettis, all from the KC area, and his sister, Cheryl Wheeler and her family of Wichita. Other survivors include Doris' children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all in Texas. A memorial service and celebration of David's life is planned for Monday, July 1 at 10:30 AM, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8021 W. 21st St., Wichita. Memorials are established with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, St. Laurence Church, 519 N. Kimball Ave, Southlake, TX 76092, Breakthrough, 1010 N. Main St, Wichita, KS 67203 and , 3846 W. 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208.

Bettis, David L., O.D. passed into his next life on his 89th birthday, May 7, 2019. David will be remembered as a great example of a faithful servant, husband, father, grandfather, and optometrist. He practiced optometry in Wichita and Medicine Lodge, KS. for 40 years. He retired from Herndon, Bettis, Kissling & Schwartz Optometrists, P.A. and moved to Trophy Club, TX in 1995. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dan L. Bettis and Lois Geitgey Bettis, his first wife and mother of his children, Barbara M. Bettis, his daughter, Katherine A. Bettis, his second wife, Doris Triplett Burrow Bettis, his sisters, Alda Costa, Arlene Mills, Wynona Jones, and his brother, Howard Bettis. He is survived by his two sons, Walter (Julie) Bettis, Wichita, Andrew (Lori) Bettis, Overland Park, KS., grandchildren, Adam (Sarah), Luke, Hannah and Jack Bettis, all from the KC area, and his sister, Cheryl Wheeler and her family of Wichita. Other survivors include Doris' children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all in Texas. A memorial service and celebration of David's life is planned for Monday, July 1 at 10:30 AM, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8021 W. 21st St., Wichita. Memorials are established with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, St. Laurence Church, 519 N. Kimball Ave, Southlake, TX 76092, Breakthrough, 1010 N. Main St, Wichita, KS 67203 and , 3846 W. 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.