Celebration of Life 10:00 AM College Hill United Methodist Church

Rowe, David L. David L. Rowe, of Wichita, went to his Heavenly home on June 1, 2019 after a short illness. David was 69 years old at the time of his death. His wife, Libby was his primary caregiver and was at his side at his time of death. David was born on June 14, 1949 in Elgin, Texas to Clarence and Delberta Rowe. David graduated from Oxford High School in 1967. He studied at Kansas State University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture in 1972. His 30 year career in architecture gave him the opportunity to draw and oversee construction of over 300 churches across the country. He also spent 10 years involved in the design, drawing and overseeing construction of many hotels, restaurants and private homes. David retired in 2002. David was passionate about K-State football and basketball and enjoyed attending football games in Manhattan. He enjoyed trips to various Caribbean Island and annual trips to Sanibel Island, FL with Libby. David coached the Wichita Indians youth baseball team for 7 years. His heart was full when he was able to help others, especially the elderly and disabled. His heart overflowed with love and joy when he was able to spend time with his precious granddaughters. David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Miriam E. (Libby) Rowe, son Brian D. Rowe of Salina, Kansas, step-son Matthew R. Baade (Trudy) of Coppell, Texas, step-daughter Sarah E. Baade (Josh Salmons) of San Antonio, Texas, three granddaughter; Charlotte R. Baade, Sarah Kate Baade both of Coppell, Texas and Eleanor J. Salmons of San Antonio, Texas. David is also survived by sister-in-law Ruby (McCall) Rowe of Brentwood, TN, brother, Ron Rowe (Sherelene) of Caldwell, KS, Sister LouAnn Potucek of Wellington, KS, brother Don Rowe (Betty) of Cabot, AR. and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much. David is preceded in death by his Father, Clarence Rowe, Mother, Delberta Rowe Keith, sister Karen and brother Gary. A Celebration of Life will be held for David on Saturday, July 27th at College Hill United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Oxford High School for a scholarship in David's name. Donations can be sent to DLR Scholarship, Oxford High School, P.O. Box 970, Oxford, KS 67199, ATT: Sheryl. Baker Funeral Home, Wichita, KS

