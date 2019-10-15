UDALL-Cannady, David Lee age 80, AA Counselor and retired Gordon-Piatt employee, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, with family receiving friends 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service: 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, both at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. David is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Cannady and his mother, Letha Springstube. Survivors include his wife, Karen; sons, Todd (Iris), Tate (Christina), Travis Jude and Matthew (Jennifer); sister, Marsha Callaway (LaVaughn); 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with , 501 Saint Jude Pl, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 and the 101 Club, 2206 E 101st St N, Valley Center, KS 67147. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019