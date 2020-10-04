David Leon Dunbar
May 23, 1935 - September 28, 2020
Payette, Idaho - On Monday, September 28, 2020 Dave Dunbar passed into the arms of Jesus at the age of 85. On November 17, 1984 he married the love of his life, Wilma Claycomb-McCrea. Dave was born May 23, 1935 to Leon and Hazel (Wiltse) Dunbar in Wichita, Kansas.
He attended high school at Wichita West where he was a star athlete lettering in football, basketball, baseball and track. He received the 1955 Wichita Athlete of the year award. He went on to attend Arkansas City Jr. College (Cowley County Community College). In 2002, Dave was inducted into the Cowley Tigers Sports Hall of Fame. In 2017, he was inducted into the Wichita West High School Sports Hall of Fame, both as a team member and individually.
The most important event in his life was becoming a born-again Christian in 1975. Jesus radically changed Dave's heart and character and he became a fun-loving Christian man who had a heart to help others. He went on to record a Christian music record in 1977 and traveled around the county for years sharing the gospel through his ministry of music. He attended Christian Life Fellowship and before moving to Idaho, attended Faith and Wisdom Church in Branson, Missouri.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Hazel Dunbar; his brothers Ernie and Rick; his sisters, Phyllis (Avery) and Pat (Seymour). He is survived by his wife, Wilma Dunbar; a brother, Jim; and his children, Debby Graham (David), Connie Woods-Johnson (Bruce), David, Marcia, Mike, Dusty, Duffy, and Trina; a stepson, Tim McCrea; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children
.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service was held at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, Idaho.