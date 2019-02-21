Albright, David Lynn 63, Action Appliance Service Owner, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Visitation 3-5:00pm, Sunday, Funeral Service 2:00pm, Monday, both at Bethany Lutheran Church. David was very active in the church and enjoyed singing in the choir. He also enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their various activities and traveling with his wife and their friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Albright, Sr. and brother, Erin Albright. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Annetta "Netta"; daughter, Denise (Heath) Lewis; mother, Anita Albright; brothers, Harold (Shelly), Dennis (Debra), Kevin (Annette), Jeffery (Patti) and Paul (Carol) Albright; sister, Kimberly (James) Pegg; grandchildren, Jade, Caven and Ava Lewis; and numerous extended family members including nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Chuch, 1000 W. 26th S., Wichita, KS 67217. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019