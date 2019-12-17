Bailey, David M. age 63, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Wed Dec. 18th, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Memorial Services at a later date. Preceded by wife, Brenda (McMillan) Bailey; parents, Otis and Bernice (Bolden) Bailey; brothers, Eugene, Paul, and James; sisters, Fanny Ruth and Linda. Survivors: sons, Michael (Kimberly) Bailey of Rose Hill, Robert (Sabrina) Bailey of Derby; daughters, Brandi, Jessica, and Andee Bailey, all of Wichita; 6 grandchildren; Friend/Caregiver, MaryAnn Herscher. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Pink Heals Wichita, Wichita Area Chapter, PO Box 47102, Wichita, KS 67201-7102. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019