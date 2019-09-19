AUGUSTA-Phillips, David M. passed away Sept. 17, 2019 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. He was born Nov. 22, 1944 to Austin and Henrietta (White) Phillips in El Dorado. His grew up on a farm near Latham. He moved to Augusta in 1955 and graduated from Augusta High School in 1962. He later graduated from WSU with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. David retired as a Real Estate Broker and Industrial Engineer at Boeing. His hobbies included WSU Shocker sports and narrow gauge train layouts. Preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Betty Garrett; nephew, David Austin. Survived by: his wife of 56 years, Sue (Jenlink); son, Steve Phillips; daughter, Debbie Phillips; grandchildren, John S. (Kaylan) Phillips and Kari (Chad) Womack; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, John M. (Marilyn) Phillips; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Per his request, no services will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to WSU Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organization (SASO) c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 N. Fairmont, Campus Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260-0002 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019