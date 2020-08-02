Stein, David M. 70, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen; daughter, Kristan Curren Sampson (Jake) of Carlsbad, CA; sons, Taylor Stein of Rochester Hills, MI, Cameron (Jordan) Stein of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Lincoln and Holland Sampson. Per David's wishes, services will be private for family only. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Memorials are suggested to Family Dog Training & Behavioral Center, 6106 W. 69th St. N., Valley Center, KS 67147 or St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205. www.dlwichita.com