Stein, David M. 70, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen; daughter, Kristan Curren Sampson (Jake) of Carlsbad, CA; sons, Taylor Stein of Rochester Hills, MI, Cameron (Jordan) Stein of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Lincoln and Holland Sampson. Per David's wishes, services will be private for family only. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Memorials are suggested to Family Dog Training & Behavioral Center, 6106 W. 69th St. N., Valley Center, KS 67147 or St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205. www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
