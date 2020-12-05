David McCarble

July 13, 1935 - November 29, 2020

Houston, Texas - David Charles McCarble, age 85, lifetime resident of Houston, passed peacefully in his sleep early Sun., November 29, 2020 in Rose Hill, Kansas.

Viewing: 12-8pm Sun., Dec 6, with the family present from 2-4pm. Live streamed service 11am, Mon. Dec 7, 2020. Those wishing to observe a live stream of the ceremony may visit the Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00am. Final place of rest: Forest Park Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Survivors: wife, Martha McCarble of the home; sisters Deanna Clatworthy, Sylvia Franklin; cherished children: David McCarble Jr., Anthony McCarble, Therese Garner and Timothy McCarble, all of the Greater Houston area, Sara Burton of Rose Hill, KS, Mark Riley of Ponca City, Ok, Leigha Mendez of Kalispell, MT, and Abi Orosz of Houston, TX. 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary.





