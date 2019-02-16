Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Michael Rothenberger. View Sign

Rothenberger, David Michael died February 13, 2019 at his home. He was born July 27, 1942 in Holyoke, MA to Waldon and Delana Rothenberger. He attended Great Bend High School. He joined the Air Force in 1960 and served 4 years. David attended Indiana University. He married Marie Jimenez on December 30, 1967 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Wichita, KS. He celebrated 51 years of marriage in 2018. He was a draftsman in structural steel at Central Steel until he retired in 2008. He loved to travel with his wife and was a active member of Garden Railroad Society, in which he took great pleasure creating his train world with handmade buildings and figures for display. He was also an avid bicyclist and enjoyed riding for most of his life. He was a man of high intellect with many talents in woodwork, and home remodeling. David is survived by his loving wife, Marie; son, James "Jim" Rothenberger and wife, Tammi; grandchildren, Quentin, Vanessa, Destiny, Noah, Dylan, Phoenix, Gabriella, Malachi; and one great-grand-child, Sophia; Brothers, Kim (Linda), Danny (Jackie), Von; Sisters, Sue (Danny), Nina (Mike). He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dana and Randy Rothenberger. Services: 5:30 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Christ the King Church. Viewing and 6:30 p.m. Rosary with a reception following.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close