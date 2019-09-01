Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Niel Dr. Koert. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Koert, David Niel Dr. Captain's Log, Stardate 73111.2. Dr. David Niel Koert, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Wichita State University, has passed away. A lifetime of dedication to education and research, passion for music, and love of family must now be distilled into a few short sentences. It won't be enough, but we will do the best we can. He completed his BS at Villanova University in 1980, his MS in 1985, and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering in 1990, both completed at Drexel University. In 1993, he joined the ME Dept at WSU, where he earned his tenure, served as Chairman and Associate Dean, while contributing to the education of countless students. His awards include the National Institute of Aviation Research Faculty Fellowship Award - 1992; SAE Ralph R Teetor Educational Award - 1997; Global Learning Excellence in Technological Innovation Award - 2003; Bombardier Learjet Professor Award - 2005; Faculty Advisor of the Year - 2012. But don't let his accomplishments fool you: his life was music. Dad, we know mom is playing Clair de Lune for you now in heaven. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvah Koert, his wife, Kathy Koert, and his mother, Janet Koert. He is survived by Tim and Joyce Koert, Kate Koert, Michaela Koert and Roberta Hoaglan, Irene and Mason Huntington, Derilynn Huntington, Danielle Huntington, and Avi Huntington. Have fun storming the castle! Dr. Koert's Celebration of Life Service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary.



