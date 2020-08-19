1/1
David Park
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Park, David 91, passed away on August 15, 2020. He was born January 26, 1929 to Pierce and Bertha (Frazee) Park. David was in the Army and was a retired Postal Service Manager. He is survived by daughters Denise (Ed) LaKous and Lee Ann (Ken) Hunt of Wichita; sister JoAnne Smith of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren Amanda Martin, Andrea LaKous, Jarod Hunt, Joshua Hunt and 7 great-grandchildren. A come and go visitation will Saturday, August 22, 9-4 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service will be held 12pm, Monday, August 24 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67211. Memorials can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved