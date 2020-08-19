Park, David 91, passed away on August 15, 2020. He was born January 26, 1929 to Pierce and Bertha (Frazee) Park. David was in the Army and was a retired Postal Service Manager. He is survived by daughters Denise (Ed) LaKous and Lee Ann (Ken) Hunt of Wichita; sister JoAnne Smith of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren Amanda Martin, Andrea LaKous, Jarod Hunt, Joshua Hunt and 7 great-grandchildren. A come and go visitation will Saturday, August 22, 9-4 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service will be held 12pm, Monday, August 24 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67211. Memorials can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.