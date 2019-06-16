ANDALE-Stanhope, David "Dave" Paul Passed away on Thurs., June 13, 2019. He was 47 years old. Dave was born to Mike and Gretchen (Peltzer) Stanhope in Wichita, KS on Feb. 25, 1972. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Dave is survived by his parents; children, Tori Stanhope, Morgan Stanhope, Coby Stanhope, Blake Stanhope; siblings, Amy (Steve) Fitch, Shellie (David) Eck, Steve (Jill) Stanhope; granddaughter, Emmery Beisel; ex wife, Diana Stanhope; lots of nieces and nephews and a large extended family. A wake will be held on Mon., 7 pm with memorial service held on Tues., 10 am, both at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 402 Rush Ave, Andale, KS 67001.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019