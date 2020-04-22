Anderson, David R. 73, passed away peacefully at home April 2nd, 2020. He was born June 30th, 1946 in Wichita, KS. He was an ordained minister, college professor, and licensed marriage and family therapist. He was an avid reader, loved Star Wars and his dogs. He loved his family especially his grandson and was loyal to his friends. He is survived by his long time companion Kim Rowan and an array of loving family. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home- Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020