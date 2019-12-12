Reiss, David 72, of Hot Springs Village, AR passed away on November 27, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1947 in Newton, KS and was one of ten children born to Albert and Lorena Reiss. David moved to Hot Springs Village, AR after retiring from Boeing in Wichita, KS. David is survived by his sons, Clinton Reiss and Colin (Kari) Reiss; grandchildren, Madelyn and Gabriel; brothers, Dwayne (Colleen) Reiss, LeRoy (Janet) Reiss, Eddie (Joyce) Reiss and Marvin (Judy) Reiss; and sisters, Evelyn (Charlie) Gerety, Lois Gale, Ester Berreth, Carol Schoeffler and Laura Reiss. Memorial Service: 1 pm, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019