Notice Guest Book View Sign

HESSTON-Sebits, David Ruel a retired lab engineer at AGCO in Hesston, Kan., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after a 5-year battle with cancer. He was 72. Born December 16, 1946, in Cheney, Kan., to Carl and Dixie Sebits, David was a Jack-of-all-trades: An engineer, a Jazz pianist/organist who could play any song by ear, and a collector of antique cars and tractors. He passed on his love for all things mechanical to his grandchildren. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physics at Emporia State University, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Wichita State University, and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado State University. His college was interrupted briefly when he enlisted in the Air Force National Guard and was activated two months later. On July 3,1971, he married Dixie Brandis in Cheney, Kan. After graduate school, he was hired as a test lab engineer at Hesston Corporation (later AGCO)- a job he enjoyed so much, he never took another. David loved his family, loved his Church and loved his AGCO friends. He was alwayscontent in life and never in a hurry-except the one time he received a speeding ticket as he rushed to Wichita to meet his first grandchild. Even at the very end of his battle with cancer, as he lay in the hospital bed surrounded by family, he closed his eyes and smiled, "This is the best," he said. "I just love laying here listening to all of you. "His family loved listening to David as he played his jazz riffs on the piano. He will be missed. David is survived by his wife Dixie, his three children Trent (Jeni), Travis (Andrea) and Lindsey, his five grandchildren Isabella, Preston, Zachariah, Ethan and Andrew and his cousins David Merriman and Connie Farris. Memorial donations can be made to W.H.E.A.T. Co. (Wheat Heritage Engine and Threshing Co.), Box 187, Goessel, KS 67053 or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 701 26th Ave, Canton, KS 67428. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Kan. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10:30a.m. at Immanual Lutheran Church in Canton, Kan. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Kan.

HESSTON-Sebits, David Ruel a retired lab engineer at AGCO in Hesston, Kan., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after a 5-year battle with cancer. He was 72. Born December 16, 1946, in Cheney, Kan., to Carl and Dixie Sebits, David was a Jack-of-all-trades: An engineer, a Jazz pianist/organist who could play any song by ear, and a collector of antique cars and tractors. He passed on his love for all things mechanical to his grandchildren. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physics at Emporia State University, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Wichita State University, and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado State University. His college was interrupted briefly when he enlisted in the Air Force National Guard and was activated two months later. On July 3,1971, he married Dixie Brandis in Cheney, Kan. After graduate school, he was hired as a test lab engineer at Hesston Corporation (later AGCO)- a job he enjoyed so much, he never took another. David loved his family, loved his Church and loved his AGCO friends. He was alwayscontent in life and never in a hurry-except the one time he received a speeding ticket as he rushed to Wichita to meet his first grandchild. Even at the very end of his battle with cancer, as he lay in the hospital bed surrounded by family, he closed his eyes and smiled, "This is the best," he said. "I just love laying here listening to all of you. "His family loved listening to David as he played his jazz riffs on the piano. He will be missed. David is survived by his wife Dixie, his three children Trent (Jeni), Travis (Andrea) and Lindsey, his five grandchildren Isabella, Preston, Zachariah, Ethan and Andrew and his cousins David Merriman and Connie Farris. Memorial donations can be made to W.H.E.A.T. Co. (Wheat Heritage Engine and Threshing Co.), Box 187, Goessel, KS 67053 or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 701 26th Ave, Canton, KS 67428. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Kan. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10:30a.m. at Immanual Lutheran Church in Canton, Kan. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Kan. Funeral Home Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain

911 Biermann

Garden Plain , KS 67050

(316) 535-2211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close