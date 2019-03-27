Taylor, David Scott 57, went to his heavenly home March 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, parents Dick and Betty Taylor, brother Steve Taylor (Teri), sister Linda Shannon (Kevin), brother John Taylor (Amy), brother-in-law Steve Albright (Pam), daughters Angela Breth and Tracy Gonzalez (Joe), granddaughters Devlin and Farryn, 7 nieces, 6 nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He worked at F&E Wholesale for many years, ending his work career at Kansas Star Casino. Time spent with family brought him great joy and comfort. David's dry sense of humor and wit made for fun and interesting conversations. He took great pride and pleasure in creating special nicknames for his nieces, nephews and granddaughters. A Celebration of Life service, 11 am, Saturday, March 30, at West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink Wichita. Memorials to Hutchinson Animal Shelter, 1501 S. Severance St, Hutchinson, KS 67501. www.bakerfhvc.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Scott Taylor.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019