David Shriner
Shriner, David died May 29, 2020 at age 84. David was born May 20, 1936 in Grand Island, NE, and after serving in the US Army moved to Wichita, KS in 1962, where he worked in the aircraft industry for many years. He was an active member at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Wichita, and an ardent fan of the Shockers, the Royals, and the Chiefs. David enjoyed a good game of cards with his family, fishing and woodworking. David was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Leona Shriner; and brothers, Michael and Richard Shriner. David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laura Shriner; his sons, Tarreld (Kelly), Galen; grandson, Clinton; granddaughter, Madison all of Wichita; and his sister, Linda Tolbin of Grand Island, NE. A celebration of life will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N. River Blvd, in Wichita, KS, at 10:30 AM Thursday, June 11th.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.
