Harris, David W. 56, Counselor, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation: 1 p.m. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Monday, Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by his father, John Harris and brother, Carl Harris. Survivors include his mother, Virginia; brother, Robert (Nannette) Harris; sister, Joanne (Mike) Van Keirsbilck; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Scott and Kate Van Keirsbilck and Matthew, Conner and Erica Harris. Memorials to the Wichita Public Library. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020