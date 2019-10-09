Duncan, David Warren passed away on June 27, 2019 at age 77. He was born in Wichita, KS on May 21, 1942, reared in Wichita and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Business Administration. Preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Margaret Duncan, and sister, Mardonna. Survived by daughter, Jennifer Vieux, son, David Sollars and several grandchildren. As a member of the Air National Guard in the 1960's, he served a year in Viet Nam as a medic. David's career was primarily in the retail industry and his enthusiasm for aviation was reflected in two stores he owned or managed: Billy Barnstormer's in Old Town Wichita for 13 years and The Aviator's Attic located at Yingling Aviation. In addition, David was an accomplished musician, playing and singing for many years with the Mead Street Blues Reunion. Organizations in which he was active include the Kansas Highwinders Ballooning Association and the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). A memorial service for him will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 am at the CAF hangar at Westport Airport, 2558 S. Kessler St., Wichita, KS (just east of Pawnee and West St.).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019