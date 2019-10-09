Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Warren Duncan. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Duncan, David Warren passed away on June 27, 2019 at age 77. He was born in Wichita, KS on May 21, 1942, reared in Wichita and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Business Administration. Preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Margaret Duncan, and sister, Mardonna. Survived by daughter, Jennifer Vieux, son, David Sollars and several grandchildren. As a member of the Air National Guard in the 1960's, he served a year in Viet Nam as a medic. David's career was primarily in the retail industry and his enthusiasm for aviation was reflected in two stores he owned or managed: Billy Barnstormer's in Old Town Wichita for 13 years and The Aviator's Attic located at Yingling Aviation. In addition, David was an accomplished musician, playing and singing for many years with the Mead Street Blues Reunion. Organizations in which he was active include the Kansas Highwinders Ballooning Association and the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). A memorial service for him will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 am at the CAF hangar at Westport Airport, 2558 S. Kessler St., Wichita, KS (just east of Pawnee and West St.).

Duncan, David Warren passed away on June 27, 2019 at age 77. He was born in Wichita, KS on May 21, 1942, reared in Wichita and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Business Administration. Preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Margaret Duncan, and sister, Mardonna. Survived by daughter, Jennifer Vieux, son, David Sollars and several grandchildren. As a member of the Air National Guard in the 1960's, he served a year in Viet Nam as a medic. David's career was primarily in the retail industry and his enthusiasm for aviation was reflected in two stores he owned or managed: Billy Barnstormer's in Old Town Wichita for 13 years and The Aviator's Attic located at Yingling Aviation. In addition, David was an accomplished musician, playing and singing for many years with the Mead Street Blues Reunion. Organizations in which he was active include the Kansas Highwinders Ballooning Association and the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). A memorial service for him will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 am at the CAF hangar at Westport Airport, 2558 S. Kessler St., Wichita, KS (just east of Pawnee and West St.). Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close