AUGUSTA-Steinley, David Wayne passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 73. David was born on May 7, 1945, the final day of WWII, in Washington, D.C. After graduating from East High School in Wichita, David enlisted in the Navy on October 9, 1962. He was discharged in May of 1969 after serving as Radio Central Supervisor during the Vietnam War. Upon returning from the Navy, David began a career at KTVH, (now KWCH), where he worked in engineering, production, and sales. After leaving KWCH, David worked in advertising at Scholfield Creative. In 2004, he cofounded TEAMedia with Terry Newman and Angie Thissen, where he continued to work until his death. David is survived by his wife, Mary Steinley of Wichita; three children, Jessica Capps of Wichita, Jason Davis of Las Vegas, NV, Cammie Goen (Erin) of Wichita; brothers, Gregory Scott Davis of Costa Mesa, CA, John Bradley Davis of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Kory (Jenny) Capps, Kelsy Capps, Angela Goen, Ali Goen and Michael Nash; three great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; father, Wayne Steinly and stepmother, Marian Steinly of Pennsylvania; and long-time caregiver and friend, Jen Brasfield of Augusta. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Davis; stepfather, EW "Red" Davis; and brother, Bradley Davis. Donations can be made in his memory to the Democratic National Committee (my.democrats.org), Kansas Humane Society (www.kshumane.org), or (support.woundedwarriorproject.org). Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019