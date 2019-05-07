Walker, David West died peacefully in the loving care of his nieces in Carmichael, CA on April 30, 2019. David was born to Vesta West Walker and Clarence D. Walker on July 1, 1932 in Manhattan, KS. He graduated from Manhattan High School and then lived most of his adult life in Wichita, KS where he worked for Beech Aircraft for 28 years. David was an avid Kansas sports fan and loved watching K-State most of all. David was preceded in death by his brother Jonathan Walker in 1964 and his parents. He is survived by his two nieces Marlene McClain and Melinda Walker, two great-nephews Jonathan McClain and Jarrett McClain and one great-great-niece, who always made him smile, Chole McClain. Graveside services will be held at Sunrise Cemetery on Thursday May 9th at 3pm. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 7, 2019