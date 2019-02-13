Kent, David Willard Age 90, retired Canteen Food Vending Company route driver, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. in the Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. (Parking from Market St.) Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; infant daughter, Mary; two sons, Todd Kent, and Scott Kent; daughter-in-law, Connie Kent; sister, Gene Clements; and brother, Edward Kent. Survivors include his sons, David (Dena) Kent of Andover, KS, Barry (Valerie) Kent of Reeds Spring, MO, Brian (Jessie) Kent of Springfield, MO; brother, John Kent of Borger, TX; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Tri-Lakes Humane Society, 102 Washboard Hollow Rd., Reeds Spring, MO 65737. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Willard Kent.
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019