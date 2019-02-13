David Willard Kent

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Willard Kent.

Kent, David Willard Age 90, retired Canteen Food Vending Company route driver, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. in the Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. (Parking from Market St.) Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; infant daughter, Mary; two sons, Todd Kent, and Scott Kent; daughter-in-law, Connie Kent; sister, Gene Clements; and brother, Edward Kent. Survivors include his sons, David (Dena) Kent of Andover, KS, Barry (Valerie) Kent of Reeds Spring, MO, Brian (Jessie) Kent of Springfield, MO; brother, John Kent of Borger, TX; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Tri-Lakes Humane Society, 102 Washboard Hollow Rd., Reeds Spring, MO 65737. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
logo
Funeral Home
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.