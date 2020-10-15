David Ziegert
October 26, 1951 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - David Thomas Ziegert, 68, General Manager of TCP Petcoke Corporation, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. David was born in South Bend, IN. Preceded in death by his parents, William Charles and Constance Clementine Ziegert and brother, William Lewis (Julaine) Ziegert. Survived by his wife, Dolores "Dee" Jean Ziegert of Wichita, KS; brother, John Charles (Vivian) Ziegert of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter, Amelia Claire Ziegert of Irving, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. David graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, IL. He earned a Bachelor degree from Michigan State University, where he attended on a gymnastics scholarship. He later earned a Master of Business Administration from Western Michigan University. David was proud to become Catholic in 2007 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He had a weekly hour of prayer in the adoration chapel, volunteered with The Lord's Diner and was very active with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. David was also a dedicated sponsor with AA and was an inspiration to many, always encouraging others with addictions to achieve sobriety, one day at a time. He was a beacon of decency, kindness, and compassion to everyone he met. Dave joined TCP Corporation over 22 years ago and was a great asset and support to the TCP team. He was known for his impressive knowledge about the industry and dedication to his work. David loved his family, his dogs, and his job. Rosary will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 7:00 pm at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorials have been established with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N Roosevelt St, Wichita, KS 67208, and Society of St Vincent de Paul, 124 N Roosevelt St, Wichita KS 67208, and Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 2812 East English St, Wichita KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
. The Funeral Mass will also be live-streamed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Luptub5nfCaRfUc48twdw?view_as=subscriber