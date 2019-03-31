Bolain, DB 79, owner of Aero-Mach Labs, Inc., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Johnie and Edna Bolain; brothers, Jim, Herb, Edwin, Ralph Bolain; sister, Sharon Evans. Survived by his wife, Dianne Kae Bolain; sons, Greg Bolain, Steve Bolain, Jeff (Gina) Carnley; daughters, Shelly (Brian) Anderson, Julie Peters; sister, Pansy (Bill) Gastineau; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Carpenter Place Children's Home, 1501 N. Meridian, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DB Bolain.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019