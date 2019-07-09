Piper, Dean Alden 89, retired sales and marketing executive, died July 5, 2019. Born April 20, 1930 to Ralph and Thelma (Hiler) Piper. He attended shool in Wichita at Franklin, Allison and North High, graduating in 1948. He then attended Kansas State at Manhattan, graduating in May 1952. Two years of active duty in the US Army followed. Survivors: wife, Bette Ann; daughters, Robin, Mary and Amy Paige; niece, Anita Massie and nephew, Larry Piper. He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale; parents and daughter, Deborah Piper. A visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. with a funeral service to follow, 1:30 P.M. at Old Mission Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Salvation Army, 350 N Market St, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 9, 2019