DERBY-Jackson, Dean B. 88, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born July 11, 1931 to Ellsworth and Alice (Baker) Jackson in Dayton, OH. Dean was a Korean War Army Veteran. He graduated with honors from the University of Dayton with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Dean worked as a Senior Principal Engineer for over 30 years for NCR. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Don Jackson and Annette Burnett; and son-in-law, Michael Stimac. Dean is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Joyce Jackson; children, Phyllis Stimac, Dixie (Jeff) Rounds, Bryan (Donna) Jackson, and Gregg Jackson; grandchildren, Michael, Meredith, Cameron, Sara, Samuel, Emma, Andrew, and Kyle; and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral: 10 am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 214 S. Derby Ave., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019