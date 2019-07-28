Beall, Dean 95, retired real estate broker and owner of Colonial Realtors, passed away on July 22, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1924 in Kirksville, MO to parents, Ora and Jessie Beall. At the age of 2, his parents moved to Clearwater, KS, where he lived until he graduated from Clearwater High School in 1943. In 1943 during World War II, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy. He served as a combat veteran in the South Pacific as a gunner aboard the USS Oyster Bay, a P.T. boat tender. Dean was employed with Wood Jewelers from 1946-1958, Colonial Realtors from 1959-1968. He later became a real estate broker and purchased Colonial Realtors. Dean ran the company for about ten years before retiring. After retirement, Dean became a master gardener for the Sedgwick County Extension Center and was employed with Anderson True Value Hardware. Dean was a member of Kiwanis and enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was gardening, fishing or hunting. He was preceded by his parents and sister, Lucille Meyer. Dean is survived by son, Danny (LeAnna) Beall; daughter, Cindy (Mike Morgan) Hershberger; grandchildren, Tyler (Melody) Beall and Cody (Chelsie) Beall and great-grandchildren, Turner Thomas Beall, Molly Sue Beall and Layla Grace Beall. Memorial service is 10:00 am Monday July 29, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to the VFW www.vfw.org
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019