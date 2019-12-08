Becker, Dean Passed away December 3, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Michael and his wife, Sarah; daughter, Lisa and her husband, Brian; four grandchildren, Colin, Britton, Nicholas, and Alexa. Dean was born July 18, 1934 in Wichita to Art and Clara Becker. Dean graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Agriculture. He served in the United States Navy and was then employed with Intrust Bank for over 40 years. Dean was a lifelong resident of Wichita and was involved with Y's Men, Farm & Ranch, Rotary Club, and served as KSU Alumni President in 1983. A memorial service will be held January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill Dr., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Botanica, 701 Amidon St., Wichita, KS 67203. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019