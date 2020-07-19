MOUNT HOPE-Cauble, Dean 94, of Mount Hope died at his home Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Dean was a lifelong farmer at the family home southwest of Mount Hope. He also worked at Boeing Military for 40 years in the Structural Testing division. He could fix anything and passed that skill along to his son and grandsons. Dean also enjoyed music and was a fine trombone player. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rowena Jane Cauble, his parents, Wilbur and Bernice Cauble, and his sister, Jaylane Callon. Survivors include his children Feryl (Chuck) Potter of Valley Center, Deana (David) Pryor of Mount Hope, Deadra (Raebern) Nelson of Chanute and Benton (Donna) Cauble of Mount Hope and sister-in-law Doris Coyan of Wichita; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A private family service is planned. The family wishes to thank the Good Shepherd Hospice for their kindness and excellent care during Dean's final days. Memorials may be made to the Mount Hope Library or to the hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store