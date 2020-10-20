Dean Edward King

July 2, 1934 - October 15, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Dean Edward King (Billy), 86, passed away on October 15, 2020. Born July 2, 1934 in Wichita, KS to William and Florence King.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Florence King, sister Annabelle, son Thomas, grandson Brandon and mother-in-law Opal. Dean is survived by his wife Judy, sister Juanita, daughters, Valerie and Cassie, grandchildren Alexis, Blake, Joshua, Jeramiah, Daniel and James, great-grandchildren, Iyan, Kai and Avery, Annabella, and many nieces and nephews.

Dean's ashes will be buried with Judy at the time of her passing.

At Dean's request the family has chosen not to hold a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Cancer Center of Kansas.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store