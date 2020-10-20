1/
Dean Edward King
1934 - 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Dean Edward King (Billy), 86, passed away on October 15, 2020. Born July 2, 1934 in Wichita, KS to William and Florence King.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Florence King, sister Annabelle, son Thomas, grandson Brandon and mother-in-law Opal. Dean is survived by his wife Judy, sister Juanita, daughters, Valerie and Cassie, grandchildren Alexis, Blake, Joshua, Jeramiah, Daniel and James, great-grandchildren, Iyan, Kai and Avery, Annabella, and many nieces and nephews.
Dean's ashes will be buried with Judy at the time of her passing.
At Dean's request the family has chosen not to hold a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Cancer Center of Kansas.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 19, 2020
Judy, our hearts are with you and the family at this time. We adored Dean and although our times together were not always the most fun, he made them enjoyable. We are thinking of you all at this time and will remember Dean fondly. All our love!! Kendra (RN), Michele (RN) and Olivia (RN) formerly CCK treatment room B nurses :)
Kendra Kirkpatrick
Acquaintance
October 18, 2020
Dean was our neighbor, he was a very thoughtful and kind person. On Christmas Dean would always make fudges and breads for us. We love you Dean and we will forever miss you. Rest in peace, we will always love you. Judy you are forever in our hearts and prayers. Love Chris, Danny, Nikki, J.W. and Hoyt.
Chris Fee
Friend







