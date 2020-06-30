CLEARWATER-Lindamood, Dean J. age 91, ret. Wichita School District Maintenance, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Visitation, Tues, 3pm-7pm, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Graveside Services, 10am, Wed, Clearwater Cemetery. Preceded by first wife, Vera I. (Hamilton) Lindamood, parents, O. Dean and Mina (Boardman) Lindamood; sister, Lola Struthers. Survivors: wife, Valeta F. (Harman) Nelson Lindamood; step-daughter, Anita (Don) McMillan of Clearwater; nephew, J. Wesley (Vickie) Struthers of Clearwater; niece, Lynette (Ray) Struthers Koch of Peck, sister, Lila Schauner of Wascom, TX; numerous great nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren, Matt (Jennifer) McMillan, Garrett McMillan; numerous step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: First Christian Church, 524 E. Wood, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.