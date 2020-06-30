Dean J. Lindamood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLEARWATER-Lindamood, Dean J. age 91, ret. Wichita School District Maintenance, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Visitation, Tues, 3pm-7pm, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Graveside Services, 10am, Wed, Clearwater Cemetery. Preceded by first wife, Vera I. (Hamilton) Lindamood, parents, O. Dean and Mina (Boardman) Lindamood; sister, Lola Struthers. Survivors: wife, Valeta F. (Harman) Nelson Lindamood; step-daughter, Anita (Don) McMillan of Clearwater; nephew, J. Wesley (Vickie) Struthers of Clearwater; niece, Lynette (Ray) Struthers Koch of Peck, sister, Lila Schauner of Wascom, TX; numerous great nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren, Matt (Jennifer) McMillan, Garrett McMillan; numerous step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: First Christian Church, 524 E. Wood, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved