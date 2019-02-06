ANDOVER-Cochran, Deana K. (Pitchford) 59, of Andover, passed away on Feb. 2, 2019. Deana was a retired nurse and loved animals. She is survived by her husband, Jim; mother, Darla Goforth of Greenwood, AR.; step-daughter, Jamie Lynn (Creighton) of Round Rock, TX.; step-sons, Brandon Cochran and Shawn Cochran (Katelyn) of Wichita.; brothers, Dan Pitchford (Jana) of Humble, TX, and Frank Pitchford of Greenwood AR.; 6 grandchildren, Grayson, Hayden, Hudson, Griffin, Abigale and Addelyn, Larry Clark; and numerous other family members. Graveside Services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Douglass Cemetery, Douglass, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019